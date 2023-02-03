Why Losing Weight Is Essential?

Anna Murphy

It is absolutely necessary for one to lose weight. There are a million reasons why one has to lose weight that cannot be incorporated in a 500 word article. One has to do it for the following reasons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFkjF_0kb585OR00
Photo byPavel Danilyuk - Pexels

1) Weight loss prevents high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. This has been medically proven and people who are overweight are prone to heart attacks at a very early age. Obesity also causes stroke and one is rendered paralyzed for the rest of one's life. These are scary, which becomes absolutely important for you to lose weight.

2) Obesity happens due to over eating. this increases the sugar levels of individuals and become prime candidates for diabetes. Diabetes causes a lot of problems like dizziness and giddiness frequently. Also one can be in real trouble if one has a bruise.

3) This also increases the chances of cancer among women. Overweight women are prone to cancer of the uterus, gallbladder, ovary, breast and colon. Men can get colon, prostrate and rectum cancer. These are not meant to scare the living hell out of you, but to keep you informed. A diet high of fat and cholesterol should be avoided as much as possible.

4) The best reason one has to lose weight is to avoid ridicule from society. This reduces the self confidence of a person and he/she is very self conscious. An overweight person walking into a room causes people to giggle and snigger. This is absolutely embarrassing and people withdraw into a shell. People may argue that one must be comfortable with one structure, but overweight people know that it is easier said than done.

Therefore it is absolutely important that you enroll yourself into a weight loss program and quickly lose weight to life to the fullest. There is nothing that is impossible, with a little amount of dedication and hard work you will achieve that look that will make heads turn.

Stay consistent, Keep going!

Reference: James

