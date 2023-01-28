Why Losing Weight Is So Hard?

You will find too many people around you thinking, talking, worrying, trying weight loss plans. But very few people are seen to have really achieved the weight loss that they desired.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio - Pexels

Why so many failures? Fat loss programs will succeed only when people are meticulous about following them. The biggest problem is that people do not truly do what they are expected to do under the program. Any fat loss program will have two major aspects: watch your diet, and exercise your body. Both these are very tough for people to follow. Majority of fat loss geeks try to meet only one of these two demands. So the program turns out to be a uni-legged walk; inefficient, awkward and ineffective.

For some people exercising is something next to impossible. Their bodies will be so taut without any exercises for years on that they cannot even think of exercising. In some people the weakness is their inability to stick to fat loss diet stipulations. Most people trying fat loss find it difficult to stay away from their favorite foods which normally contain lots of sugars, fats, and carbohydrates that will defeat fat loss attempts. Especially, for Americans the conditions are very bad since the whole country is densely populated by fast food outlets like McDonald's, Pizza Huts and Berger stands.

Weight loss is truly difficult because of our own making. We have created such monsters against healthy life that they have taken complete control over us. It is a self-inflicted injury. Because of this reason, fat loss failures are very common since people adopt wrong dieting practices ending up in gaining weight rather than losing.

Now the true reason why weight loss is seen as a difficult thing to do is clear. Once you start eating with no intention to control yourself, your plans get ragged. In fact, dieting and exercise are two essential issues even for normal average people. So, it is only redundant to say the importance of these two disciplines for those 'heavy' people trying weight loss.

Before you leave, If you want to lose weight without exercise and boost metabolism at the same time, Check this video:

https://bit.ly/Lose-Weight-Without-Exercise

Reference: Bob Tyler