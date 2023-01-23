6 Tips For Weight Loss Motivation

It is very easy to start a diet and fitness program. Millions do it every day. Have you ever wondered if so many people are dieting, why is there such an obese epidemic? The answer is that most lose their motivation within a couple of weeks and stop their weight loss journey. It is easy to get motivated for a couple of days or a week, but very hard to keep that motivation going. Listed below you will find 6 weight loss motivation tips that have proven to be beneficial in keeping people working toward their fitness goals.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio - Pexels

1. Write your goals down. It does not matter if your goal is to lose 10 lbs of fat or 200 lbs of fat it needs to be in writing. The very act of putting pen to paper will spark your motivation. You should review your goal when you start your day and right before going to bed.

2. Picture your success. Find a picture of someone, that has the body you would like to have. Replace their head with yours and place it somewhere that you will see it everyday. Every time you see it, you will be refocused on your goal for a healthier you.

3. Have a why. Ensure that your reason for losing fat and getting healthy are strong ones. Look at things like being around for your family, not having to take expensive medications, and just being able to enjoy life.. As the saying goes "when the why is strong enough the how becomes easy".

4. Make sub goals. Be sure to break your goals down. If your goal is to lose 60 lbs that can be a bit overwhelming. If you break the goal weight loss down to 5 lbs at a time it is easier to focus on 5 lbs at a time. As a bonus once you reach each 5 lbs weight loss you will be much more motivated to continue.

5. Join a fitness challenge. There are many challenges that you can join where you compete with others. Competition is always a strong motivator plus the prizes that are given to the winner don't hurt either.

6. Reward yourself. As you reach each weight loss goal give yourself a reward. Make the rewards proportional. The reward for 5 lbs should not be as big as the reward for your final goal weight reward. That way you are always working toward a bigger prize. This will definitely keep you motivated throughout your fat loss program.

Before you leave, If you're looking to lose weight, But have no idea what to do? You can check my bio to get help!

Just take it one day at a time and get the most out of each day. Before you know it you will be in great shape.

Stay consistent, Consistency is the key.

Reference: Mark L Crews