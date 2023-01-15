Simplifying Weight Loss: Going Back to the Basics

Anna Murphy

Well here we are again, another new year and the weight loss industry is still offering all types of miracle cures for people who are overweight. This industry really makes me angry, and not just because it cons people out of their hard earned cash by selling them products that don't work, but because all the information given out in a bid to sell products actually confuses people and leaves them wondering which way to go. Weight loss is not rocket science, it is easy, but all the conflicting information makes people lose sight of the basics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cB8vx_0kEb4tPu00
Photo byTotal Shape - Pexels

Fact: The two main things we need in order to lose weight are a healthy eating plan and moderate exercise.

Now if we look at each in turn, a healthy eating plan simply means eating the right quantities of nutrients our bodies need each and every day. Forget what the diet industry tells you if you hear that you need a low carbohydrate diet or a low protein diet or whatever fad diet is in vogue at the moment. Think about it for a moment carbohydrates and protein are as essential in any balanced diet as fresh fruit and vegetables. You need to eat foods from all the food groups. Missing out key ingredients such as carbohydrates will not help you lose weight quicker but it make you feel weak and depressed and will probably make you pack in the idea of trying to lose weight altogether.

Moderate exercise will improve your weight loss by speeding up your heart rate and boosting your metabolism. Again you need to ignore industry advice. You do not need any performance enhancing pills to boost your metabolism. You simply need to do some aerobic exercise about three times a week. A brisk walk is adequate to start with but of course you can start to increase the amount of exercise you do as your body gets used to it and starts to enjoy it.

Those are the two main things you need to do if you want to lose weight. There are some smaller things you can try which will also increase the amount of weight you lose. Try these tips:

Eat up to six small meals everyday instead of three smaller ones. This will keep your metabolism up and you will burn more calories naturally throughout the day.

Cut down on the number of cups of tea and coffee you drink and cut out sugary drinks such as fizzy pop altogether. Drink at least eight glasses of water every day. You will be amazed how much water helps with weight loss.

Get a good night's sleep (at least eight hours). Research shows that the body feels less hungry during the day when it gets enough rest at night.

So try these tips out over the next few weeks and you'll be amazed by the results. It's time to forget all the nonsense you are being told by the weight loss fat cats. They are only interested in one thing and that is making money from their products whether they are effective or not. There is no quick fix or magic solution to weight loss so stop looking and get back to basics. Only a healthy eating plan and some moderate exercise are required.

Health Benefits of Losing Weight

Health benefits of losing weightCottonbro From Pexels. The health benefits of losing weight are many. Our weight affects us both physically and emotionally. For those who are overweight or obese, it effects them negatively. Reducing weight not only reverses those negative effects, but also creates positive effects. If you have discussed losing weight with your physician, you realize it will take a lot of work.

