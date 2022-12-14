5 Healthy Resolution To Lose Weight

What's Your New Year Resolution?

Photo by Rakicevic Nenad - Pexels

The new year brings us several excuses and reasons to celebrate. Needless to say, it will add several pounds to the belly line and leads to weight gain. Make this new year an excuse to set the goals to lose weight effectively. Here we present some simple but effective healthy resolutions to lose weight significantly, as suggested by weight reduction surgery experts.

So, check them out one by one and try to adapt as many as possible-

1. Have A Proper Breakfast

Breakfast is the first meal of the day and not the snacks. Try to have a bellyful of healthy food as your breakfast. Oats, prodding, cereals are the best option for the same. Just avoid adding too much oil or spice.

2. Consider Healthier Snacks

Despite having 3 full meals, munching on snacks in inevitable. Try to limit the consumption of unhealthy food as snacks. Instead try to have fresh fruits, nuts and other healthier options as snacks. Carrying some of them around is an effective way to have them throughout the day. Adapt the habit of carrying 1-2 items with you on your daily backpack.

3. Includes Lots Of Beverages

Many a time, we bite on to fast food, when we shouldhave simply stick to calorieless drinks. Try to have plenty of beverage throughout the day. Go for green tea, light coffee, coconut water, buttermilk, and such healthier drinks. Avoid carbonated drink or calorie-laden milkshakes to limit calorie consumption.

4. Walk Your Way Home

Walking to your office/college is also a good idea, but it is often not convenient to do so, due to office timing and busy streets. Thus, try to walk at least 15-30 mins while returning from work. You can also meet your spouse or friend or a colleague on the way to catch up. An excellent way to cut calories while boosting your mood.

5. Consider Weight Reduction Surgery

In case you are unable to lose weight conventionally, then perhaps it is best for you to consider a weight reduction surgery. This surgical procedure is not only a one-stop solution for extra body weight along with obesity-associated conditions, such as sleep apnea, hypertension, diabetes and more.

This new year, take healthier steps to make a healthier life ahead. Stay updated with various aspects of health complications to address them effectively on time.

Happy New Year!

