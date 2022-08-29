Indulgent Contradictions: the Works of Anna Delvey & Donald "C-Note" Hooker

Works of Anna Delvey and Donald "C-Note" Hooker Courtesy of Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker

This article is about a 2022, Silicon Valley, California, art event superfluously featuring two of America's most famous bi-coastal prisoner artists, Donald "C-Note" Hooker and Anna Delvey.

Like most Americans outside of NYC, Anna Sorokin aka Anna Delvey wasn't on my radar until the Netflix docu-drama Inventing Anna. In Anna, I saw another queen of the con artist, Silicon Valley's very own Elizabeth Holmes.

Something about Holmes just made my skin crawl. But then I had an attitude adjustment when I realized how our two-tiered criminal justice system has never held anyone accountable for this millennium's wars, financial crises, and botched handling of a once-in-a-century pandemic. As a Fine Art broker who keeps her eyes and ears attuned to the Underground contemporary art world, Delvey's musings into the art world had not gone unnoticed. So, when a Delvey press release crossed my desk, I became curious.

I was aware Delvey and her team wanted to take her art road show outside of New York City. To me, Silicon Valley would be the perfect place for a not too obvious somewhere in California to tour. Why should Los Angeles or San Francisco get first dibs? We are Silicon Valley darn it! The global power center of technology, without us, there would not be the interconnectedness we come to rely on today.

So, it's been a dream of mine to pair Delvey with my client C-Note and to give the East Coast a real West Coast welcoming by giving Silicon Valley a powerhouse art show. This became apparent after I published Delvey's press release of her cover on Flaunt Magazine.

Here are two great incarcerated storytellers, C-Note and Delvey. To feast one's eyes on their Works would be something like an indulgent contradiction.

Indulgent Contradictions: Art Show Preview

The following includes Works of Anna Delvey published in August of 2022 by Flaunt Magazine:

Anna Delvey | But I Never Thought That You Would Take It This Far — Flaunt Magazine

https://flaunt.com/content/anna-delvey-first-time-offenders

Delusions of Grandeur, 2022, Anna Delvey

Delusions of Grandeur, 2022 Courtesy of Flaunt Magazine

Strange Fruit, 2017, Donald "C-Note's" Hooker

Strange Fruit, 2017 Coursey of Anna D Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Online Art Gallery

Delvey's Delusions of Grandeur next to the prison fashion garb of C-Note's Strange Fruit exemplifies the visual storytelling of these two artists and the psychosis of their subjects. Delvey's work with no eyes and C-Note's with no life.

Postcard From The Edge, 2022, Anna Delvey

Postcard From The Edge, 2022 Courtesy of Flaunt Magazine

Today We Are Sisters, 2018, Donald ''C-Note'' Hooker

Today We Are Sisters, 2018 Courtesy of Anna D Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Online Art Gallery

When it comes to throwing a ruckus behind prison walls, it can get no wilder than at Delvey's Corrections Collection or C-Note's California Prisoner Eugenics, Defective Progeny Sterilization Program.

The Delvey Crimes Company, 2022, Anna Delvey

The Delvey Crimes Company, 2022 Courtesy of Flaunt Magazine

During the Flood, 2017, Donald "C-Note" Hooker

During the Flood, 2017 Courtesy of Anna D Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Online Art Gallery

"Extra, extra, read all about it!" Whether it's The Delvey Crimes making a public service announcement or through social media, both of these artists are warning us of pending threats.

The Retired Intern, 2022, Anna Delvey

The Retired Intern, 2022 Courtesy of Flaunt Magazine

My Dilemma, 2022, Donald "C-Note" Hooker

My Dilemma, 2022 Courtesy of Anna D Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Online Art Gallery

Whether it's Delvey's The Retired Intern or C-Note's My Dilemma these artists would have made any of the great surrealists proud.

Postcards From The Edge, 2022, Anna Delvey

Postcards From The Edge, 2022 Courtesy of Flaunt Magazine

Life Without the Possibility of Parole, 2016, Donald "C-Note" Hooker

Life Without the Possibility of Parole, 2016 Courtesy of Anna D Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Online Art Gallery

Whether it's Delvey's Postcard From The Edge, or C-Note's Life Without the Possibility of Parole both of these artists are telling us the same courtier fashion, but from opposite sides of the room.

Delvey versus C-Note

Prisoner artist C-Note with fashion models wearing McKenzie Stiles "Mercy". Courtesy of Columbus of Art and Design.

Maybe the real Cali in the Valley, is who can out fashion draw who? Pencil on paper versus Pencil on paper. I know first hand C-Note won't be playing second fiddle, as 2020 Covid health restrictions prevented him and Fashion designer, McKenzie Stiles, from making fashion show history with Stiles's fashion line Mercy, by it becoming the first fashion line in the history of the Catwalk to have models walk the runway in clothes with Prison art.

Paula Picassa, 2021, Donald "C-Note" Hooker

Paula Picassa, 2021 Courtesy of Anna D Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Online Art Gallery

"Look Up! 2" Hope and Beauty Billboard Art Exhibition (2022)

"Look Up! 2" Hope and Beauty Billboard Art Exhibition (2022) Courtesy of Dan Powers Sound +Vision

Whether it's Picasso or Warhol, C-Note can pull off high fashion art with the best of them, despite having been incarcerated for the past quarter-century. Now, who wants to see that art show?

I'm just saying!