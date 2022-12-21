Meet Damali Peterman. She Reveals the Ins and Outs of Negotiating

Ann Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06eSBi_0jnvvuuL00
Damali Peterman

Attorney, author, and entrepreneur Damali Peterman, Esq, is a renowned conflict resolution expert.
Last year, Peterman joined the prestigious JAMS panel as a mediator, arbitrator, and ombudsman.

With over 20 years of ADR experience, serving as a mediator, conflict resolution trainer, ADR entrepreneur, and corporate transactional lawyer, Peterman wowed the invite-only organization with her innovative and engaging approach to conflict resolution. She is one of the youngest panelists and one of the few professionals in her industry identifying as a woman of color. 

Peterman’s compelling journey to becoming a leading conflict resolution expert, sought after by Fortune 100 brands, government agencies, and non-profit organizations, includes education and experience garnered through global opportunities.

She went on to launch Breakthrough ADR (www.breakthroughadr.com), a global conflict resolution platform. Peterman has amassed clients including Google, Mastercard, NYC Department of Education, New York University, Tory Burch Foundation, Howard University, and countless others. 

She talks about her journey in her new book, Negotiating While Black: How to Be Who You Are to Get What You Want?

I interviewed Peterman.

What prompted you to write Negotiating While Black: How to Be Who You Are to Get What You Want?

Damali Peterman: As a lawyer, mediator and educator, I am a professional conflict resolver and I negotiate every day. To keep refining my craft, I am an avid reader of negotiation books and I take negotiation courses regularly. Repeatedly, I found myself supplementing the materials with my own experiences, techniques and tips. Further, I largely felt unseen in the materials and I suspected that others felt the same way. The books and course materials were not really taking into consideration the reality of biases in negotiations. I wanted to share my experiences and provide real life negotiation tips that took into account a wide array of perspectives - or as I like to say, provide-- everyday solutions for everyday people.

What are the main challenges for Black professionals when they negotiate?
Damali Peterman: Implicit biases, information gap, access to information, and lack of sponsors or mentors in their organizations just to name a few challenges. Further, for some Black professionals there is a reluctance to demand more than they are being offered in order to not risk coming across as being ungrateful for the opportunity or, conversely, too opportunistic. At times, a Black professional may be the only Black person or only person of color in their role, department or company. If this is the case, the risk of setting a precedent may be in the back of their minds.

It has also been said that women fail to negotiate when they should. Why is this so?
Damali Peterman: This is a stereotype and is often not true. Many women negotiate well and often. For those that do not, there is no one answer. There could be a variety of reasons, and these reasons can also apply across the board to any marginalized group, not just to women. First, women have to overcome gender stereotypes in negotiations. Second, research suggests that women and men negotiate differently, especially when the other party to the negotiation is a man. Third, cross cultural differences in communication among other things could be at play.

Can you practice negotiating?
Damali Peterman: Yes - every day. Every day, in real life, you have multiple opportunities to practice negotiation skills. You can practice active listening and effective communication. Many conversations that you are having daily, are probably chats that could be considered as mini negotiations, e.g., convincing your roommate to wash the dishes, minimizing screen time for a child, or delegating wedding planning responsibilities or roles among siblings for elder care. Here are three things you can practice immediately:

  • One, separating interests from positions.Positions are what someone says they want. Interests are the “why” or needs behind the want.
  • Two, practice active listening. When someone tells you something, instead of focusing on what you are going to say in response, try summarizing what you heard them say.
  • Three, ask open-ended questions. Instead of asking questions in which the universe of possibilities is limited, be very intentional about asking big open questions e.g. ”Tell me more” or “What else?” These questions will give agency to the person who you are seeking information from to let them determine what they want to share with you.
  • Also, trying those queries will alleviate the pressure from you from trying to formulate the perfect question.

Ann Brown has been a freelance writer for more than two decades. She studied journalism at New York University and has her B.A. Born in New York City, Ann lived in Praia, Cabo Verde, for nearly a decade. She created “An American In Cape Verde,” a Facebook community. Among the topics she writes about are: business, travel, entertainment, and lifestyles.

