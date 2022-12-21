Meet Damali Peterman. She Reveals the Ins and Outs of Negotiating

Damali Peterman Photo by Photo courtesy of JAMS

Attorney, author, and entrepreneur Damali Peterman, Esq, is a renowned conflict resolution expert.

Last year, Peterman joined the prestigious JAMS panel as a mediator, arbitrator, and ombudsman.

With over 20 years of ADR experience, serving as a mediator, conflict resolution trainer, ADR entrepreneur, and corporate transactional lawyer, Peterman wowed the invite-only organization with her innovative and engaging approach to conflict resolution. She is one of the youngest panelists and one of the few professionals in her industry identifying as a woman of color.



Peterman’s compelling journey to becoming a leading conflict resolution expert, sought after by Fortune 100 brands, government agencies, and non-profit organizations, includes education and experience garnered through global opportunities.

She went on to launch Breakthrough ADR (www.breakthroughadr.com), a global conflict resolution platform. Peterman has amassed clients including Google, Mastercard, NYC Department of Education, New York University, Tory Burch Foundation, Howard University, and countless others.

She talks about her journey in her new book, Negotiating While Black: How to Be Who You Are to Get What You Want?

I interviewed Peterman.

What prompted you to write Negotiating While Black: How to Be Who You Are to Get What You Want?

Damali Peterman: As a lawyer, mediator and educator, I am a professional conflict resolver and I negotiate every day. To keep refining my craft, I am an avid reader of negotiation books and I take negotiation courses regularly. Repeatedly, I found myself supplementing the materials with my own experiences, techniques and tips. Further, I largely felt unseen in the materials and I suspected that others felt the same way. The books and course materials were not really taking into consideration the reality of biases in negotiations. I wanted to share my experiences and provide real life negotiation tips that took into account a wide array of perspectives - or as I like to say, provide-- everyday solutions for everyday people.

What are the main challenges for Black professionals when they negotiate?

Damali Peterman: Implicit biases, information gap, access to information, and lack of sponsors or mentors in their organizations just to name a few challenges. Further, for some Black professionals there is a reluctance to demand more than they are being offered in order to not risk coming across as being ungrateful for the opportunity or, conversely, too opportunistic. At times, a Black professional may be the only Black person or only person of color in their role, department or company. If this is the case, the risk of setting a precedent may be in the back of their minds.

It has also been said that women fail to negotiate when they should. Why is this so?

Damali Peterman: This is a stereotype and is often not true. Many women negotiate well and often. For those that do not, there is no one answer. There could be a variety of reasons, and these reasons can also apply across the board to any marginalized group, not just to women. First, women have to overcome gender stereotypes in negotiations. Second, research suggests that women and men negotiate differently, especially when the other party to the negotiation is a man. Third, cross cultural differences in communication among other things could be at play.

Can you practice negotiating?

Damali Peterman: Yes - every day. Every day, in real life, you have multiple opportunities to practice negotiation skills. You can practice active listening and effective communication. Many conversations that you are having daily, are probably chats that could be considered as mini negotiations, e.g., convincing your roommate to wash the dishes, minimizing screen time for a child, or delegating wedding planning responsibilities or roles among siblings for elder care. Here are three things you can practice immediately: