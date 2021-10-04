Teaching A 2 Year Old

A child at this age learns things through fun activities and exposure. Each child has their own capability of learning. Involving them in interesting activities and providing them with the right kind of toys plays a significant role in their skill development.

Pixabay

Below are a few skills that you should try to teach your child at the age of 2. This list will help you understand the things that a 2 year old may be capable of learning.

1. Safety First

One of the first lessons to teach a child at the age of 2 is how to stay safe in different situations. While you are outdoors with them, you can make them aware of the below safety practices,

Walking looking carefully

Do not run in public place

Walking on the footpath

Washing hands when they come from outside

Do not take anything from stranger

Staying close to mom, dad or guardian

At home, you must make your little ones aware of the following dangers;

Staying away from sharp objects and electrical sockets

Washing hands before eating

Using stairs carefully

2. Pretend Play

Help your child imitate life skills. Stirring the ladle, cooking in a pan, serving food, changing clothes of a doll, sweeping the floor, teaching you something using a chalkboard and checking your temperature as a doctor are some of the ideas for pretend play. There are many kits available in the market to support children to indulge in pretend play activities. This will enhance their capability of imagination and also make them aware of how things are done in the right manner.

3. Naming Relations

Let your child know the titles of your close relatives, family and other people they meet. Tell them who is their sister, brother, aunt, uncle, teacher and doctor. A child at the age of 2 may already know about his mom, dad and immediate siblings. Introduce them to other people with relevant titles. This will make your child more social and he will have a better understanding about the people he will meet.

4. Physical Activities Outdoors

Allow your child to be involved in outdoor activities such as watering the plants, swimming, swinging on monkey bars, going on a slide, kicking a ball towards the net and pedalling a tricycle. This will not only make them more active but also enrich their gross motor skills. Communicate with them all the action words that he is performing. This will also boast his vocabulary.

Pixabay

5. Helping In House Chores

Let your child help you with small house chores. These chores may include folding clean laundry, cleaning mess, getting the newspaper from the door and putting plates or small dishes in the kitchen after eating. This will keep them engaged and inculcate a sense of responsibility in them.

6. Potty Training

Identify cues to know if your child is ready for potty training. They may move their hands at their bottom or say the word “poop” to give you a sign. Introduce them to a potty seat. Show them how they can use it. Be patient with them and do not rush into it. Also do not force them if they are not ready for potty training. Generally a child learns how to use a potty seat between the age of 2 and 3.

7. Independence

Children by the age of 2 always try to become more independent in different areas. Your role is to promote independence in them. Let them try to brush their teeth, change clothes, wash their hands, wipe spilled mess and put on their shoes. If they do something wrong, show them how it is done the right way. Model these skills and you will see how quickly they will learn from you.

8. Respecting Others

The sense of respecting people should be instilled in your child’s behaviour the sooner it is possible. If they shout at anyone or say a bad word they might have picked up from somewhere, tell them calmly that it's not a proper thing to say. Ask them to say sorry for their behaviour. Teach them words like please, thank you and excuse me. Appreciate them when they say these words. With time and practice, these manners will be reinforced in them.

9. Letters & Sounds

Repeat letters and their sounds with your child. It's good if they can recite ABCs by now, but you should also work on the sounds. For example, you can say B says bbb for ball.

10. Colouring

Painting or colouring is one of the most enjoyable activities for a 2 year old child. Print out the picture of their favourite cartoon characters or things and ask them to colour it. You can give them crayons and child friendly painting colours for this activity.

Make sure that you and your child have a fun time getting involved in these activities. Be mindful about the fact that children learn things at their own pace. If they are not able to pick a skill, it does not mean they are behind their age. They will ultimately learn these skills with time. Nurture them and let them blossom at their own pace.

Follow me to learn more about parenting and child care. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.