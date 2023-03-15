A racist Florida teacher who performed the Nazi salute in class called a biracial student with an insulting word

Image for representation only Photo by Done By Alex on Unsplash

A Florida teacher working at Wharton High School in Tampa is under fire for insulting a biracial girl.

He called the girl by the word "mutt." However, it is not the only thing he has said and he is also accused of much more.

The teacher, Todd Harvey, has been working at the high school for 25 years so he is a long-time employee.

However, there is now a Change.org petition that is being passed around to get Harvey fired.

According to the petition, Harvey "is a homophobic, racist, misogynistic, person who should not be a teacher at all."

The petition has already been signed by nearly 350 people.

Harvey started teaching at the school in 1997 and since then, there have been at least 23 alleged complaints against the teacher who has been known to reduce students to tears.

Harvey was never a popular teacher and many students found his class to be "barbaric." There were allegations that he called people different names. He told one girl that she was "slutty" and he told another student that he would marry her when she turned 21.

Racist complaints against Harvey include his mocking of Latino students and performing a Nazi salute in class. He was also reported to have mocked a transgender student.

Despite the many complaints, the school allowed him to keep teaching.

It is still not certain what actions will be taken against Harvey. But the school district's response was that "incidents involving Mr. Harvey were investigated, and he was disciplined in a progressive manner.”