Drastic measures taken against a young girl on a California beach after she messes with a sea lion

Drastic measures were taken against a young girl on a beach in San Diego.

A video was taken of a young girl dressed in purple on the beach misbehaving in an incident that most likely took place last month (February 2023).

In the video posted in The Daily Mail, a young girl is seen on the beach with other children and a woman who might have been her mom. Nearby, a large sea lion rests peacefully.

The child starts to pick up sand or rocks and throws them right at the sea lion. The sea lion begins to fidget and wakes up. According to reports, this doesn't seem to faze the girl and she throws the sand and rocks a second time and possibly a third time.

After this, it is the last straw for the lifeguard on duty who bellows over the speakerphone,

Little girl in the purple, you can leave now, thanks

Viewers who saw the video praised the lifeguard for doing the right thing.

Throwing rocks or sand at a sea lion is a harmful and aggressive act that can cause serious harm to the animal. Seals and sea lions are wild animals and can become aggressive if they feel threatened or attacked.

A sea lion may interpret someone throwing things at them as an attack and defend itself by biting or attacking the person. Even if the sea lion does not react immediately, it could suffer from injuries or infections from the rocks or sand.

It is important to remember that wild animals should be respected and observed from a safe distance. It is illegal to harass or harm marine mammals, including sea lions, under the Marine Mammal Protection Act in the United States and similar laws in other countries.