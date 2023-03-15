Adult children are shocked after they see what their secretive and elderly mother left behind in a grocery store bag

Image for representation only Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

Imagine finding a stunning 4.16-carat Burmese sapphire ring in a grocery store bag. The ring alone would have been valued at more than $8000.

That is what happened when an elderly woman's children discovered that their mother had left behind a hoard of precious jewelry in her home.

The elderly woman, Margaret Hood, from the Midlands, UK was a hoarder who suffered from dementia in her later years.

Hood was very secretive about her stuff. Her own children did not realize that she had hidden a valuable cache of jewelry until she passed.

Hood passed away at the age of 90 in 2022. Her children sorted through the house and discovered the hidden jewelry.

Among the jewelry, the most precious piece was a 4-carat Burmese sapphire ring that Hood had hidden in a common grocery store bag. The bag had been hanging on the wall by the door and no one knew what it contained.

While Hood was alive, her family and friends walked by the grocery store bag hanging on the wall and didn't pay any attention to it.

Her children almost threw the grocery store bag away. Fortunately, they decided to take a look inside. When they searched the bag, they found something rolled up in a sock. It turned out to be a sapphire and diamond ring.

The total value of the jewelry that their mother had hidden around the home was almost $17,000. However, its true value will only be known after it is auctioned off later this month in March 2023.