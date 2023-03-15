The grass is not always greener: A rich housewife with a private jet claims there is an ugly side to her life

Image for representation only Photo by Yuri G. on Unsplash

An article in The Sun about a rich housewife with a private jet serves as a warning.

TitToker Izzy Anaya calls herself the "average rich housewife" but she is a mother of two with a private jet, multiple houses, and a designer bag collection funded by her husband who is a businessman.

Anaya has a glamorous lifestyle but warns that it is not for everyone.

As a 43-year-old woman married to a rich man, she claims that other women are always asking her for advice about meeting wealthy men.

However, she states that the wealthy lifestyle will not work for everyone.

First, rich husbands are always working and they will be away most of the time. Anaya's advice is that you have to be independent and competent without the husband around. As the wife of a rich man, you cannot complain if he is away most of the time or you will end up unhappy and divorced.

Anaya also claims that there are times, when she goes weeks without seeing her husband, and emails or messaging may be the only way to communicate.

Also as the owner of multiple houses, it will be up to the wife to run the multiple households so most of her time will be busy with that and caring for the children.

Anaya states that only a certain type of woman can marry a rich man. This type of woman would have to be highly independent, highly competent, and able to get things done at home without any help.