A Texas teen led police on a high-speed chase after he was caught smuggling migrants into the country

Image for representation only Photo by Alessio Lin on Unsplash

A Texas teenager is in trouble with the cops for leading them on a high-speed chase. The incident occurred on March 8, 2023.

According to the New York Post, the boy was suspected of smuggling migrants across the border.

The teen smuggler led Texas troopers on a chase through Webb County. The boy eventually crashed into a canal and then tried to make a run for it.

The New York Post reports that six illegal immigrants were found with the teenager including an infant.

The illegal migrants were referred to U.S. Border Control.

The teen smuggler is now under police custody.

This is not the first time that a teen smuggler has attempted to smuggle migrants.

Just a month ago in February 2023, a 15-year-old also led Texas cops on a high-speed chase after he was found with seven undocumented immigrants in his car.

Moreover, the driver himself was underage and did not have a license to drive.

These teenage smugglers have now been charged with smuggling and evading. Generally, they will be booked into juvenile detention for their crime.

According to the New York Times, the smuggling of migrants is a billion-dollar business. There is actually a demand for smugglers and organized crime may be involved.

Towns and cities in Texas near the southern border are known for their frequent "bailouts." Many times, law enforcement officers may suspect smugglers and will attempt to pull them over as they flee.

Children as young as 12 have been suspected of human smuggling of migrants.