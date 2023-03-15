"Really creepy": A tech millionaire is being called out for a $100,000 offer he made to a woman on a plane

Image for representation only Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash

According to The Independent, a millionaire made a rather creepy offer to a woman on a plane.

Tech millionaire, Steve Kirsch, age 66, is an American entrepreneur. He invented the optical mouse and founded a few organizations. He is a "promoter of misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine" and has campaigned against Covid-19 vaccines.

In a recent incident that occurred on board the first class cabin of a Delta Air Lines flight, he offered the woman sitting next to him some money to remove her face mask. The woman evidently worked for a pharma company and Kirsch proceeded to explain that Covid-19 vaccines don't work.

In a series of tweets, Kirsch claimed that he started the bidding at $100 and as the woman kept declining, he upped the bid to $100,000 for her to take off the mask.

The woman still refused to take off her mask even though he had raised the bid to $100,000.

He then told the woman that if she decided to eat on the plane, she would have to remove her mask anyway and then she would become infected.

The woman declined to remove her mask but then did take off her mask once breakfast was served on board the flight.

Kirsch revealed the incident in a series of tweets but has received criticism from some of his followers.

Critics told him that what he did in offering the woman money to do as he requested could be interpreted as an unsavory and sleazy act.

A doctor even commented,

“Stop bugging people who are minding their own business with your creepy nonsense.”

The incident highlights that wearing masks on a plane is still a contentious issue for some people.