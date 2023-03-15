A man went to the breeder to pick up his American Bully pup but what he saw wasn't a dog - it was a wild animal

Image for representation only Photo by Deborah Varrie on Unsplash

In a weird but true incident in the New York Post, a man has an interesting story about his new puppy.

The man who is also a TikToker posted about his experience in a viral video that ended up with more than 3 million views.

In the video, the man explains that he was scammed by a Bully breeder who had told him he was selling American Bullies.

The TikToker was told he could come by and pick up an American Bully puppy. He was sent photographs of the dog's parents and immediately fell in love with the dogs.

Once he got to the breeder and saw the puppy, his suspicions arose. He asked the breeder if it was really an American Bully. And the breeder replied in the affirmative telling the man that the parents of the dog were right out in the back.

He proceeded to show the parents. All this time, the TikToker kept thinking that the puppy looked nothing like its parents.

Still, he decided to go through with the sale and picked up the puppy to take home. He called the puppy, Nina.

When the man got home and tried to interact with Nina, he noticed that Nina had a weird laugh or cackle. He became even more suspicious and began to believe that Nina wasn't really a dog but a hyena.

Right after the puppy laughed, it bit him hard on the leg.

The man claimed that the Bully breeder had sold him a hyena.

It is not certain if the man ended up returning the alleged hyena back to the breeder.