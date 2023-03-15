New York City migrants will take over the building that once housed the busiest McDonald's in the US

Image for representation only Photo by Antoine Vidal de La Blache on Unsplash

According to the New York Post, Mayor Eric Adams plans to open another two big emergency shelters.

New York is being pushed to its limits with the migrant population and the two emergency migrant shelters will help to house more migrants.

One of the shelters will be opening up in Times Square's vacant Candler Center office building.

The Candler Building is a historic skyscraper located in the Financial District of Manhattan, New York City. It was built in 1913 by the Coca-Cola magnate Asa Griggs Candler and designed by the architecture firm Murphy & Dana.

The building stands 24 stories tall and is constructed in the Beaux-Arts style with a steel frame and terracotta façade. It is known for its ornate, intricate details and its distinctive clock tower, which features four clock faces and a decorative cupola.

Today, the Candler Building is a designated New York City landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In 2001, McDonald's signed a lease for the sole retail space of the building. The McDonald's became the busiest and most profitable McDonald's restaurant in the US.

However, in June 2020, the McDonald's closed due to Covid-19. Now, this space may be converted into a migrant shelter.

Not everyone is happy about the conversion. Some New Yorkers are worried that tourists may begin to avoid the area resulting in loss of business. People are worried that the migrants may not "behave."

There is also concern that migrants are being housed in these commercial, retail spaces that were never meant to be used as shelters.

How migrants could impact businesses

The presence of migrants has resulted in some businesses claiming that there have been fewer customers since the migrants moved into the area.

One business owner even reported that the neighborhood felt like a ghost town.

Small business owners whose stores are located near migrant shelters are especially feeling "blindsided" when migrants are placed nearby.

There were already reports that tourists avoided areas occupied by migrants.

It remains to be seen whether businesses near the Candler Building will be affected once the migrants move in.