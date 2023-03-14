A laid-off worker claims that he is in trouble but viewers aren't buying it after they see his collection of sneakers

Image for representation only Photo by Harry Cunningham on Unsplash

An article in the Daily Dot describes the situation that job seekers are facing in the current economy.

The article specifically highlights the experience that one job seeker had after applying to 500 jobs in 60 days.

The job seeker had already been laid off from his previous company in November 2022. He had made a pledge to himself that he would get a job within 60 days.

However, after 60 days, he had no luck. This was despite the fact that he applied for 500 jobs. He received zero offers and only one interview.

Although he did have one interview, he was later denied the role. The other 499 jobs that he applied to resulted in automatic declines or ghosting from the company.

The job seeker had also gone to great lengths to prepare for his job search. He claimed that he did everything that he should have done including networking, updating his resume, working with coaches and recruiters, and spending time on his LinkedIn profile.

Sadly, he commented to his viewers that he did not know what to do next as the job market did not really work out for him. He was also in danger of having to vacate his current apartment.

The job seeker did receive some criticism from his viewers for not trying hard enough in his job search. And that he could increase his chances of getting interviews if he applied more effectively.

After hearing the man's complaints, viewers also commented that he could sell some of his extra stuff. The job seeker seemed to have a large collection of sneakers in the background of his video.

For now, it remains to be seen whether there will be any good news for the job seeker in a future video. His viewers aren't completely convinced that the man has really made any effort in the job search.