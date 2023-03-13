A man thought he had scored a fortune when he bought an antique but is devastated when told the truth

Image for representation only Photo by Dim Hou on Unsplash

The Sun reports the story of an Antiques Roadshow guest who was stunned upon finding out the true value of his African statue. The show was set up in Nottingham, UK.

The guest brought in an ancient-looking statue that originated from Gabon, Nigeria. The statue was an African tribal figure and the guest was super-excited because he thought the Antiques Roadshow was the perfect place to confirm that he had a valuable piece.

The guest told the appraiser that he found the statue among a heap of junk and he had only paid 1.50 British pounds for it.

The appraiser explained that the African figurine was a Kota figurine.

An African Kota figurine is a type of traditional sculpture made by the Kota people, who are indigenous to Gabon, Congo, and other nearby countries in Central Africa. The Kota people have a rich artistic tradition and are particularly known for their skill in carving wood.

Kota figurines typically represent ancestors and are often designed to protect the living members of the community. They are usually carved from a single piece of wood and feature a stylized human face with enlarged eyes and a small mouth.

Kota figurines are highly prized by collectors and are considered to be some of the most important examples of African art. They are often displayed in museums and galleries around the world and continue to inspire contemporary African artists.

The guest believed that his Kota figurine was at least worth $300,000. In fact, one such figurine had sold for a similar price previously.

However, it was not the case this time and the antique expert told the stunned guest that he had a very good copy of the original and was nowhere close to $300,000.

The guest still made money as the copy was estimated to be worth 150 British pounds which is quite a bit over the 1.50 British pounds the man had originally paid.



