A grandmother took home a starving, stray dog she found on holiday but it ended in a tragedy

Image for representation only Photo by Timothy Dachraoui on Unsplash

The Sun newspaper reports on the unfortunate and horrific incident involving a British woman and a stray dog.

A kind, British grandmother, Anne Shields, age 67, who loved animals had a holiday home in Macastre, Spain.

She was a true animal lover and couldn't bear the thought of stray dogs suffering or being out in the streets.

In Macastre, she came across a stray pitbull and gave him the name Choccy. She tried to get Choccy into a shelter but all the shelters were full so she decided to take him home with her temporarily.

According to Anne's family, her intention was never to keep the dog permanently. She just wanted to keep him until she found someone who could give him a good home. However, before that could happen, tragedy struck.

One day, Choccy suddenly turned on her. She was mauled by the pitbull who left her with horrific arm and head injuries.

Neighbors raised the alarm after hearing her screams. When the police arrived, they had no recourse but to shoot the aggressive dog so the medics could reach Anne.

Unfortunately, Anne did not make it, and her family misses her terribly.

In the UK, pit bulls are banned as pets. However, there is no such law in Spain.

The incident is not meant to highlight pit bulls specifically. Any breed of dog can be aggressive if they are not trained and in a bad environment.

It is always best to avoid approaching a stray dog, especially if it appears to be aggressive or afraid. Instead, you should contact local animal control or a rescue organization that can safely handle the situation.