A normal picture of a night sky hides a deep secret and there is no going back once it is realized

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkvVC_0lH2ZWs300
Image for representation onlyPhoto byJeremy PerkinsonUnsplash

One of the most interesting recent articles regarding space is an article in The Sun by science editor, Charlotte Edwards.

The article depicts a rather simple and innocent picture of the night sky. The picture of the night sky was taken by Europes LOw Frequency ARray (LOFAR) radio telescope and it depicts many twinkling stars among the blackness of space.

The image was released in 2021 as part of a research study and was meant to represent the condensed map of the night sky.

Although it might have seemed like an ordinary image, it took years to gather the data.

Moreover, the white "stars" in the image were not actually stars but something much deeper and darker.

The secret was that the white "stars" or dots were actually thousands of supermassive black holes and the image which looked like an ordinary night sky held 25,000 supermassive black holes. Thus scientists were able to obtain an image of all these black holes in a condensed map.

It is difficult to get a precise count of the number of black holes in spaces. In the condensed map alone, scientists estimated there were 25,000 black holes.

However, astronomers estimate that there could be millions or even billions of black holes in just one galaxy such as the Milky Way.

The most fascinating aspect of the image was that each black hole among the 25,000 black holes was reported to be in a different galaxy.

Black holes can form when massive stars collapse in on themselves, and there are many areas in the galaxy where stars are clustered closely together, such as in the center of the galaxy. In addition, there are likely many smaller black holes that have formed from the collisions of neutron stars or other black holes.

Astronomers are constantly discovering new black holes using a variety of methods, such as observing their effects on nearby stars or detecting the gravitational waves they produce when they merge. However, it is difficult to get a precise count of the number of black holes in the sky.

# Science# Space# Sky# Stars# Black holes

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

