A restaurant server is shocked when he finds out how much he was tipped after serving a celebrity

In a positive incident, the New York Post reports that a restaurant server in Omaha, Nebraska was stunned after a celebrity gave him a $5000 tip.

The celebrity was Jason Derulo.

Derulo is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer who has won numerous awards throughout his career, including three Teen Choice Awards and four Billboard Music Awards. He is known for his high-energy performances and catchy pop and R&B songs.

Derulo was in Omaha because he had purchased a stake in Omaha's women's volleyball team.

Derulo and his family happened to have a meal at Charlestons Restaurant in Omaha. Their server was Jordan Schaffer.

Schaffer later posted a TikTok video thanking Derulo for the tip and letting him know that the tip would pay for a semester in his college.

Derulo replied that Schaffer seemed like a great person and had taken good care of his family while they were in the restaurant.

As for the amount of tip, a server can make, the standard tipping rate in the U.S. is around 15-20% of the total bill, although some customers may tip more or less depending on the level of service they received. Therefore, a server could potentially make anywhere from a few dollars to several hundred dollars in tips per day, depending on the number of customers they serve and the size of the bills.

In Nebraska, the minimum pay rate is $2.13 per hour, plus gratuities for those who work as servers in the restaurant industry.

In Schaffer's case, he worked hard to make sure that the guests at the restaurant were happy and he was fortunate that one of them was a wealthy celebrity.