Trump has something to smile about as his charity song with prisoners hit number one on the iTunes chart

Former President Trump Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America; CC-BY-SA-2.0

The New York Post reports that former President Trump has risen to the top as his duet with those prisoners jailed for involvement in the Capitol Hill riots becomes number one on the iTunes chart.

Trump's song "Justice for All" was written for charity. The profits from the song were dedicated to the legal aid of those jailed during the Capitol Hill riots.

The song has Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance while the prisoners sing the national anthem in the background. There are about 20 prisoners making up the choir and they call themselves the J6 Prison Choir.

The song hit the number one position on the iTunes top 100 list over the weekend.

Trump had recorded part of the track at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida while the prison inmates recorded their portion which was the national anthem in the Washington D.C. jail.

The images in the music video are controversial as it shows the Capitol Hill rioters clashing with the police. The song ends with chants of "USA."

While the song reached the number one position on March 10, 2023, it has also received criticism from a segment of the population.

Some people have claimed that the former president is narcissistic for his involvement in the song.

Also, the ratings for the song have been very low on websites such as rateyourmusic.com with a rating of 0.95 out of 5.0.

"Justice for All" also knocks off Miley Cyrus who was top of the iTunes charts with her hit album.