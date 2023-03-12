A woman's response to her boss is most unusual after he sends her a message when she is sick at home

Image for representation only Photo by Alexandra Gorn on Unsplash

A TikToker revealed how she dealt with her boss after he sent her a text message related to work on her day off and while she was sick.

She simply blocked his cell phone number so he would be unable to contact her.

With over 12,000 followers on her TikTok, the woman claimed that her "life hack" for dealing with her boss enabled her to set boundaries and keep her work life separate from her personal life.

Viewers told the woman that she should report her boss to HR and that there was no reason for him to have her personal phone number and contact her while she was sick.

The general advice is to let your boss know that you are home sick and unable to work, and that you need time to rest and recover. If possible, provide an estimate of when you expect to return to work, based on your doctor's advice or your own assessment.

If your boss insists on contacting you about work, politely remind them that you are unable to work at the moment and that you need to focus on your recovery. If there are urgent matters that need to be addressed, suggest that someone else on the team can handle them in the meantime. If you feel comfortable doing so, you could also offer to check in periodically to see if there are any updates or urgent matters that require your attention.

Remember, your health and well-being should always come first. It's important to take the time you need to rest and recover so that you can return to work feeling refreshed and ready to tackle any challenges that come your way.