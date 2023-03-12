A rat, the size of a small puppy, attacks a child in a McDonald's restaurant

Video footage of what looks to be a rat in the restaurant Photo by Twitter/Savio H

Yahoo News reports that a young child in a McDonald's in Hyderabad, India was traumatized after he was reportedly attacked by a rat.

Video footage captured the incident. The boy was with his parents and eating dinner in the restaurant when a large rat came running out of the bathrooms.

The rat was described as being the size of a small puppy.

According to the boy's father, the rat ran up the boy's leg and bit him in the thigh. There were two bite marks on his thigh. The boy was gripped in fear and started screaming.

The parents of the boy immediately took him to the hospital where he was treated with tetanus and anti-rabies shots.

Meanwhile, the boy's father has filed charges against McDonald's accusing them of negligence and doing nothing to help.

It remains to be seen what actions if any will be taken against the McDonald's in Hyderabad, India.