Sinister incident: No one can explain what happened when a group of girls started playing with a Ouija board at school

A Ouija board is a flat board with letters, numbers, and other symbols printed on it. It is often used as a tool for divination and spiritual communication. The board is used with a small planchette or pointer, which is moved around the board by the participants' fingers to spell out words or answer yes or no questions.

The Ouija board is believed to work through a form of automatic writing, where the participants are said to be receiving messages from spirits or other supernatural entities. It is often used in attempts to contact the spirits of deceased individuals or to gain insights into future events.

While some spiritualists believe in the Ouija board, science dictates that there is no evidence to support the idea that the Ouija board can communicate with spirits or entities from the other side. Claims of supernatural or paranormal activity have not been proven or substantiated through scientific research or investigation.

However, the use of Ouija boards is still controversial, and many people believe that they can be dangerous or lead to negative spiritual experiences.

In a weird incident in Galeras, Colombia (South America), dozens of schoolgirls were rushed to the hospital after they showed signs of "anxiety and fainting." Some of the girls lost consciousness while others were drooling and experienced shortness of breath. The girls had evidently been using a Ouija board.

There were several explanations given for the girls' illness. One explanation was that the girls did not have enough to eat at school. A second explanation was that they might have consumed contaminated water or food.

According to reports, at least 28 girls were hospitalized. It is still unclear what caused their illness. Was it really the Ouija board?