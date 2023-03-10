Republican congresswoman who openly carried guns is proud of her 17 year old who will make her a grandma at age 36

Rep. Lauren Boebert Photo by Public Domain Image

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado has recently announced that she will become a grandmother at the age of 36.

Her 17 year old son, Tyler, and his girlfriend are expecting a baby boy next month.

Boebert is the U.S. Representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. She is a staunch supporter of gun rights and is completely against abortion.

In 2021, she released a video of herself walking around Washington D.C. with a gun.

Boebert is most controversially known for owning Shooters Grill, a restaurant in Colorado where staff members could openly carry firearms.

The gun-themed restaurant shut down in 2022 after the landlord decided not to renew the lease.

At age 36, Boebert herself has four sons. Her oldest son Tyler was born when she herself was still in her teens.

Boebert is a strong proponent of rural conservative communities where teen pregnancies are higher. She has challenged abortion laws and has reportedly stated that she was concerned about whether her son and his girlfriend would choose life for their baby.

According to several media sources including the Denver Post, Boebert broke the personal family news regarding her son during a women's breakfast at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

However, while Boebert may be against abortion, the laws in Colorado speak differently. The Center for Reproductive Rights lists the state protections in Colorado regarding abortions.

In 2022, abortion is a fundamental right in the state. Colorado's statutory protection enables pregnant individuals to have the fundamental right to continue a pregnancy or the choice to have an abortion.