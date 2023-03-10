A rare cup from the Titanic is found in a homeowner's kitchen but only one person could recognize it and its value

Image for representation only Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

An auctioneer who made a routine home visit to a home in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, in the UK found a precious antique from the Titanic in the home.

The Titanic antique was found among the clutter of the homeowner's kitchen and the antique expert never expected to find it among modern kitchen appliances and dinnerware sets.

The Titanic antique was a cup t hat was believed to have been made more than 100 years ago.

The expert immediately spotted the cup sitting on the kitchen shelf because it had a distinctive design. The cup also had a unique pattern number which was the same as those found on board the Titanic.

The cup was cobalt blue in color with gilt-edged designs. The cup had been designed by a pottery firm called Spode and it was marked "White Star Line."

The White Star Line was a prominent British shipping company that was in operation from 1845 to 1934. The company was founded in Liverpool, England, and was primarily known for its passenger liners that transported people and cargo across the Atlantic Ocean.

The White Star Line was known for its luxurious and innovative ships, including the Olympic-class liners, which included the Titanic, Britannic, and Olympic. These ships were designed to be the largest and most luxurious of their time, and the White Star Line marketed them as the ultimate in transatlantic travel.

The "White Star Line" cup found in the homeowner's kitchen was made exclusively for first-class passengers on the Titanic.

An interesting aspect was that this particular cup found in the kitchen never made it on board the Titanic although it was created for the ship.

The cup is expected to fetch more than $2300 at auction although it could also be sold for a much higher price.