A dog behaves strangely when his owner sits on the couch: Checking the couch, the man realizes the dog saved his life

Image for representation only Photo by Ayla Verschueren on Unsplash

A devoted dog saved his owner from certain death.

A man living in South Africa owned a rottweiler that was involved in an unforgettable incident.

For a few days, the dog had been behaving strangely whenever his owner got near the couch to sit on it. The dog kept shoving him away.

The dog would bark angrily at the furniture and wouldn't let his owner anywhere near it. Finally, the man was fed up with the dog's behavior and decided he would inspect the couch.

The man moved the couch away from the wall and that was when he realized why his dog had behaved so strangely.

Coiled behind the couch was a deadly black mamba.

The black mamba (Dendroaspis polylepis) is one of the deadliest snakes in the world, and its bite can be highly lethal to humans. The venom of the black mamba is highly toxic and contains a combination of neurotoxins and cardiotoxins that can cause rapid paralysis and death.

If left untreated, the bite of a black mamba can be fatal in as little as 20 minutes to an hour.

The man was fortunate in that he had heeded the warning of the dog.

While not all warning signals are obvious in a dog, some clues are barking and growling. A dog may also try to paw at their owner.

In general, the behavior of dogs around snakes can vary depending on the breed, temperament, and training of the dog, as well as the species of snake they encounter.