Treasure hunters find a rare $100,000 item on the beach that is so significant, it could rewrite history

Yahoo News Australia reports that a pair of treasure hunters made a most unique find on a beach in Western Australia.

In 2018, the two friends were scouring the beach with metal detectors when they discovered a figurine. It was no ordinary figurine. It was actually a bronze, infant Buddha and the friends had a hunch that they had discovered something truly rare and precious except that they needed to prove it.

Over the next few years, the two friends decided to invest money into their bronze figurine. They spent $50,000 on research to confirm that the figurine originated from the 15th-century Ming Dynasty of Imperial China.

The Ming Dynasty ruled from 1368 to 1644 in China. It is known for its cultural achievements, including the construction of the Great Wall and the Forbidden City, as well as for its maritime expeditions and the revival of Confucianism as a state ideology.

To prove that their figurine could be from the Ming Dynasty, the two friends even traveled to the UK to appear on the Antiques Roadshow. They had an Asian art expert analyze the figurine. Their hunch was correct.

The figurine was indeed from the Ming Dynasty and it was used in ceremonies to celebrate Buddha's birthday. Moreover, the figurine was estimated to have a value of $100,000 if it were placed for sale.

Although the price of the figurine was a bonus, the most significant aspect of the discovery was that it could alter the pages of history.

How did an ancient Chinese figurine end up on an Australian beach?

The experts believe that it would be the oldest Chinese artifact found on Australian shores. It could also indicate that the Chinese may have visited Australia long before anyone knew about it.

For now, the figurine remains a mystery.