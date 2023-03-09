A woman stole $106,000 from a cancer charity for her lavish lifestyle but was only told to pay back $1

Image for representation only Photo by Manuel Meurisse on Unsplash

Paula Tribbeck, age 48, was the former financial coordinator at Wessex Cancer Trust, a non-profit institution based in Eastleigh, UK.

According to media reports, at one point the cancer charity launched public fundraisers when it faced possible closure and scrambled to raise $700,000 to save itself.

Tribbeck stole part of the charity's funds - more than $106,000 to live a lavish lifestyle.

The money was stolen over six years and was reportedly used to fund her holidays.

Tribbeck was a trusted employee who was responsible for logging the charity's financial transactions.

She was known and trusted by the charity for a long time because she had joined the organization as a teenager and had gradually risen in the ranks to the title of financial coordinator.

Tribbeck stole from the charity by logging invoices as being paid and then sending the money to herself.

The crime was only discovered when colleagues broke into her desk and found that she had accessed the bank accounts and transferred money to her personal account.

After Tribbeck's theft, she was sentenced to prison for two years. But in a surprise move, the judge ordered Tribeck to repay just $1 of the total $100000 plus she had stolen. And she was given seven days to pay back the $1.

The judge's reasoning was that unless she won the lottery, she did not have any means of repaying the money as it had all been spent.

The defense claimed that Tribeck had nothing left because everything had been spent as fast as it came in.

As for Wessex Cancer Trust, they remain devastated by Tribbeck's crime.