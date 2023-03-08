On his last day of work at McDonald's, a worker reveals that he stole bags of food to fill up his car but he is warned

McDonalds buns Photo by Yuya Tamai; CC-BY-2.0

An article in the Daily Dot reveals what a former McDonald's worker decided to do on his last day of work at the fast food chain.

The worker went viral after posting on TikTok that he had stolen bags of hamburger buns and boxes of french fries.

The TikTok user claimed that he had filled up his sedan with bags of the food items and that it was enough to cover the trunk, back seat, and passenger seat of his car.

His video revealed that he had done just that. However, not all his viewers were convinced that he would have committed the theft. Some thought he had staged the scene.

Regardless, there were others who thought he could get in trouble for revealing his actions on social media. They warned that he would face the repercussions.

Stealing from McDonald's, or any other business is a criminal offense and can result in legal consequences. If someone is caught stealing from McDonald's, the company may choose to involve law enforcement and press charges against the individual. The severity of the consequences will depend on the value of the items stolen, the circumstances of the theft, and the laws in the specific jurisdiction where the offense occurred.

In addition to legal consequences, stealing from McDonald's can also result in civil penalties. McDonald's has the right to pursue damages for any losses they may have suffered as a result of the theft, such as the value of the stolen items or any damage to their property.