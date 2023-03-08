Two brothers who were drowning in debt made a desperate move to go from broke to $22 million

A family company owned by two brothers in Australia would have almost drowned in debt without a drastic move.

According to a news report, the furniture business based in Victoria, Australia was started by Keith McPhail in the 1960s.

After his death, his two sons, Casey and Taylor McPhail took over their father's legacy.

The company sold good-quality secondhand furniture which was stored in a warehouse and then auctioned off each month.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the business started to flounder. The company was drowning in debt and the two brothers felt that they had no recourse other than to leave the company and find jobs for themselves. Their turnover was zero.

In a last-ditch desperate move to sell as much furniture as possible, they took a bunch of stuff and listed it on Facebook Marketplace for cheap prices.

Surprisingly, everything sold right away. They went from zero turnovers to making $200,000 in one week from the Facebook Marketplace sale.

They listed more stuff on Facebook and very soon sales were booming. The turnover increased to $750,000 a month.

Over the months, instead of slowing down, their sales only increased hitting a max of $2 million a month.

Within two years, the brothers went from making a loss to making $22 million in a year.

Facebook Marketplace had saved their business. The brothers were on the site at all hours of the day running the website, talking to people, and selling the stuff.

Even after the pandemic, their business continued to do well.

Currently, the company spends $100,000 on advertising on Facebook Marketplace but the brothers claim that their advertising has reached 2.5 million people.

Selling on Facebook Marketplace became a convenient and effective way to reach a large audience, with no listing fees and built-in safety features.

