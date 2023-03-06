An artist spotted a $300 antique chandelier in a store and bought it on the spot knowing its true price was unbelievable

Image for representation only Photo by Ralph (Ravi) Kayden on Unsplash

At a Christie's auction in London on February 28, 2023, an antique and rare bronze chandelier was sold at auction for the staggering prize of $3.5 million.

However, when it was first purchased by its owner, he had only paid $300 for it.

The antique chandelier was first purchased in the 1960s by artist John Craxton.

Craxton stumbled across the chandelier in an antique store in London. It was an accidental discovery. He happened to bang his head against the chandelier and immediately recognized it for what it was.

He couldn't believe his eyes and his luck. The chandelier was very special because it was made by the renowned Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti.

Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966) was a Swiss sculptor, painter, and printmaker. He worked in a variety of mediums, including plaster, bronze, and paint.

Giacometti achieved international recognition in the 1950s and was awarded the Grand Prize for Sculpture at the Venice Biennale in 1962. He continued to work until his death in 1966 and left behind a significant legacy in modern art.

On the other hand, the antique store had no idea that the chandelier they had listed for sale was by Giacometti. They listed its maker as "unknown."

Craxton knew he had found a great deal. He immediately purchased the chandelier for $300 using all of his savings.

He held on to the chandelier for the rest of his life until he passed away in 2009.

After his death, Craxton's art collection was placed for auction at Christie's. Although Craxton died in 2009, the chandelier seems to have only been sold recently for $3.5 million.