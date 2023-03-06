Not abused but something else: A mother makes a discovery about her "super nice" babysitter after secretly filming her

Image for representation only Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

One mother shares a horrifying story after she hired a babysitter for her newborn son.

The incident which is highlighted in an article in 7 News Australia describes what happened when a young, single mother left her newborn son in the hands of a trustworthy and "super nice" babysitter.

The young, single mother worked 5 days a week and had no family nearby so she entrusted her son's care to another woman who would serve as a babysitter.

The babysitter was also a fellow 32-year-old mother herself and she bonded with the baby very easily and knew how to handle the child.

Every day before the mother left for work, she left supplies of her breastmilk in the fridge and instructed the babysitter to feed the milk to her son.

Initially, everything seemed to go smoothly but after a few months, her baby boy refused to breastfeed from his own mother and seemed to be cranky when held.

The young mother confronted the babysitter who informed her that the baby was probably getting used to formula rather than breast milk.

However, something still troubled the mother about the babysitter so she hid a camera in the living room to record the babysitter with her child.

When she came back from work and saw the video, everything seemed to make sense.

The babysitter had not been abusing her child or treating him badly but it was still horrific for the young mother.

After the mother had left for work, the babysitter started breastfeeding him. This was why the baby had rejected his own mother.

Even worse, the babysitter had the young boy calling her "mama" instead of his real mother.

Needless to say, the young mother immediately fired her babysitter.

Her story serves as a warning that caregivers of young children should always be monitored. There can be no blind trust in anyone.