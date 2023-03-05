The automatic sink faucet is racist? A black woman claims it doesn't work for her unless she uses a white paper towel

Image for representation only Photo by Kristine Wook on Unsplash

According to an article in the Daily Dot, a woman has been going viral on TikTok for a weird reason.

She has been claiming that the automatic sink faucet at her workplace does not work for her hands unless she places a white paper towel under the faucet.

The black woman who goes by the name Six Shelsea Laplante (@makavelispriv) on TikTok has racked up 1.9 million views in a few days for demonstrating what truly happens when she tries to use the automatic sink faucet at her workplace.

When she places her hands underneath the faucet nothing happens even though she tries everything to get the sensors to work. However, when she places a white paper tower under the faucet, the water begins to dispense immediately.

The TikToker is not the only black woman to experience this. Other black women who watched the video also agreed and some thought that they were losing their minds when this happened to them.

There was an attempt made to explain why the sensors in the automatic faucet do not work well on dark skin.

An expert explains that there is an infrared LED bulb in the automatic dispensers. The LED bulb sends an "invisible light" that reflects the hands back to the sensor.

The hand bounces back the light and closes the circuit causing the dispenser to work.

With darker skin and the presence of more melanin, the skin absorbs more UV rays and the darker hands may not bounce back the light from the LED bulb. This results in the dispenser not working.

Not everyone agrees that the sensors are differentiating between dark skin and light skin.

The other explanation given is that the performance of infrared sensors can be affected by certain factors, such as the angle of the object or the distance from the sensor. In some cases, the color or texture of the clothing worn by a person can also affect the sensor's ability to detect their presence.

Overall, while there is no inherent difference in how infrared sensors work based on skin tone, the performance of the sensor may be affected by various external factors.