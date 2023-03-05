A woman sues her doctor after needing to use the toilet 100 times a day

Image for representation only Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

In an unusual medical case in Germany, a woman is suing her doctor after she experienced a complication after childbirth.

The complication is that the 41-year-old woman has been suffering from acute incontinence.

Yahoo News reports that the woman complained about needing to use the toilet up to 100 times a day. Court records indicate that the woman had stated she was urinating 100 times a day.

The complication arose after the woman underwent forceps delivery for the birth of her son which took place in 2016.

The woman accused her doctor of giving her a high dose of anesthetic necessitating the delivery to be done by the risky forceps method.

The clinic where the woman had her baby delivered was a renowned private clinic. However, the woman claimed that it was the doctor's error that resulted in her complication.

She was given an epidural for pain relief but according to the woman, the doctor gave her a high dose of anesthetic. The forceps delivery that followed resulted in the birth of a healthy baby but the woman's pelvic floor and nerves were permanently damaged.

She claimed that the doctor had forgotten to empty her bladder which resulted in the damage.

As a result of having to go to the toilet 100 times a day, the woman states that she no longer has a life and cannot go to work or leave the house.

She cannot even really take care of her kids and requires a nanny at home to care for them.

Now that the case has gone to court, the Higher Court has proposed that the woman be compensated with $460,000.

The case is still undergoing as the woman's doctor may also be investigated for fraud and causing bodily harm.