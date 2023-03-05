A snake expert reveals the bizarre way that snakes can enter a person's house

Image for representation only Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash

A snake expert from Australia is revealing the bizarre way that a snake can enter a person's house and it is terrifying for some people.

The snake expert from Melbourne, Australia is Mark Pelley and he has released footage showing a large and venomous snake easily entering a person's house.

In the mind-boggling footage, he shows the highly venomous eastern brown snake flattening itself to get underneath the gap in the door.

Large snakes such as the eastern brown snake have the ability to flatten themselves and fit into the small gap between the door and the floor. Snakes can squeeze under the tiny gaps under the doors.

Snakes are able to flatten themselves by using their specialized rib bones and muscles. They have very flexible ribs that are not attached to their sternum, allowing them to expand their chest cavity and move their ribs outward.

By doing so, they are able to flatten their body and reduce their profile, making it easier for them to move through tight spaces or hide from predators. Additionally, some species of snakes have flattened scales along their body that can also help them to appear thinner and more streamlined.

The good news is that not all snakes can flatten themselves. For example, really thick pythons may not be able to squeeze underneath doors.

While doors remain the most common way for a snake to enter a person's house, there are other ways it can enter.

Snakes can enter through pet doors, and shoes, and may unknowingly be carried into a house. One scenario would be a snake hitching a ride inside a grocery bag.

To prevent snakes from entering through doors, the snake expert recommended draught stoppers for external doors and to make sure the door is flush against the ground so there are no gaps.