A man finds a "yellow rock" on the beach but using his knowledge of science he knows it could be worth $500,000

A young couple, Veera Juengboon, 31, and his wife Monruedee were taking a romantic stroll on the beach in Phuket, Thailand when they made a discovery that was truly worth a fortune.

While walking on the beach, the couple noticed a yellowish lump that resembled a rock. The lump was covered in a pile of trash that had washed up on the beach.

Fortunately, Veera recognized the yellowish lump but the only reason he could identify it was because he was a fan of science documentaries.

The yellowish lump of rock weighed about 30 pounds. The couple took the rock back to the hotel where Veera proceeded to run some tests on it.

First, he lit a small part of the lump using a lighter. The lump melted quickly suggesting that it was no ordinary rock. Veera identified it to be ambergris.

Ambergris is a substance that is produced by sperm whales as a byproduct of their digestion. It is a waxy, gray, or black substance with a unique and pleasant aroma, often described as musky, earthy, or sweet.

Ambergris is believed to be formed in the whale's intestine, where it acts as a protective coating for the stomach and intestines against the sharp beaks of squids, which is the main food source of sperm whales.

Ambergris is highly valued in the perfume industry as a fixative, which is a substance used to stabilize and enhance the scent of perfumes. It is also used in the production of other high-end luxury products, such as candles, soaps, and even some foods and drinks.

The value of ambergris varies widely depending on its quality, size, and rarity. A high-quality piece of ambergris can fetch thousands of dollars per kilogram, making it one of the most expensive natural substances in the world.

Veera and his wife looked for a buyer for the ambergris they discovered on the beach. Based on the size of the ambergris they found, they could have sold it for as much as $500,000 or more.

Veera and his wife were fortunate because it is rare and difficult to find ambergris on the beach. Moreover, it is estimated that only a small percentage of sperm whales produce ambergris.