A worker mocks the employee appreciation gift she receives from her company even though it involves the CEO

Image for representation only Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

Employee Appreciation Day is an annual event celebrated on the first Friday in March.

It's a day for employers to show their gratitude and recognition for their employees' hard work and dedication. Recognizing and appreciating employees can improve morale, increase productivity, and reduce turnover.

Showing appreciation can be as simple as saying "thank you" or offering a small token or gift of appreciation. However, sometimes the token of appreciation may not be appreciated by all employees .

The Daily Dot reports one incident shared by an employee of an unnamed company who posted about the employee appreciation gift that was given to her. Her video about the gift went viral on TikTok.

In the video, the employee expresses her disappointment at the email that she received from the company titled "Employee Appreciation Day."

She had hoped that they would have given her something extra like a day off or extra cash. Instead, she received something much worse that it almost sounds like a joke.

The gift for the employee was a sweet treat and a photo with the CEO of the company. According to the company, the employees should appreciate the chance to get their photos taken with the CEO.

The employee mocked the gift and sarcastically said that she was "feeling really appreciated right now."

The employee's video went viral with many viewers commenting on her video and saying that they experienced similar "types of gifts" from their companies.

Most people agreed that the gift of money would have been the best way for a company to celebrate Employee Appreciation Day.