Racial imbalance in New York City jails is worse with 90% of those jailed being black or Hispanic

Image for representation only Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

An article in The City magazine reports that the racial gap in New York City's jails has only gotten worse.

The study was conducted by the John Jay College's Data Collaborative for Justice.

It revealed that black people were jailed at a rate that was 11.6 times higher than white people. Moreover, black and Hispanic people made up 90% of jail admissions in 2021.

According to The City magazine, New York has already had progressive criminal justice reforms underway.

Some of the initiatives taken by New York include raising the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18. Other initiatives include giving more rights to parolees and making it easier for accused people to stay out of jail until their trials.

One of the authors of the John Jay study has stated that the only way to reduce the racial imbalance is to reform other areas including housing, education, and mental health services.

Other strategies are clearly needed and one piece of advice given by the previous commissioner of the Departments of Probation and Correction is to address "structural issues." For example, police could stop making arrests for low-level crimes and those public resources could be used for community needs in low-income areas.

Meanwhile, there was some good news in that the NYPD reported that the overall index crime in New York City for 2022 had decreased by 11.6% compared to a year ago.

Furthermore, the NYPD claims that they are strengthening their focus on community ties by enhancing several programs that involve community engagement.