A Florida migrant committed a deadly crime after he was secretly flown in to resettle in the region

Image for representation only Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

A migrant utilized a loophole in the system to commit a crime.

The New York Post reports that a migrant posed as a minor to illegally cross the border and then committed a murder while he stayed in the U.S.

Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, a 25-year-old man from Honduras illegally entered the U.S. through the southern border.

He used a fake name and lied about his age to convince authorities that he could remain in the country instead of being turned away.

Yery claimed that he was a minor at 17 years old. And according to federal policy, unaccompanied migrant kids could stay in a shelter instead of being turned away.

After duping border authorities about his age, Yery gained the trust of a Florida man, Francisco Javier Cuellar, age 46 in 2021. Francisco was a father of four.

Francisco took Yery into his own home in Florida and gave him a job at his store. According to reports, Francisco treated Yery like a son.

In 2021, Yery killed Francisco. He was later caught in Jacksonville, Florida and cops only found out that he had lied about his age after the murder.

Yery was reported to be part of a secret overnight resettling operation endorsed by the Biden administration.

This involved the resettling of underage migrant kids who were secretly flown into different areas of the U.S. so they could be resettled across the region.

In Yery's case, no one had verified his true age and this enabled him to stay in the U.S. instead of being turned away at the border.

Yery will now get 60 years in prison. Meanwhile, Francisco's family is left without a father.