A hiker fatally fell off a 3,280-foot peak because he was carrying his dog with one hand

The body of a hiker and his dog were found at the base of a summit in Scotland.

The summit, Stob Coire nam Beith, located in Scotland is about 1107 meters (about 3,630 feet) high.

Stob Coire nam Beith is especially noted for its natural beauty.

One of the unique features of Stob Coire nam Beith is its distinctive pyramid-shaped summit, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, including other nearby peaks.

The mountain is also known for its challenging hiking trails and technical climbing routes, which attract experienced mountaineers from around the world.

The hiker was Kyle Sambrook from West Yorkshire, age 33, who worked as a landscape gardener.

Kyle and his dog were hiking in the Scottish highlands by Stob Coire nam Beith.

Rescuers found Kyle's body on February 25, 2023, after he was reported missing for three days. They believe that he met with bad weather with strong winds battering the area.

Kyle had his supplies in a rucksack and it was possible that he was trying to get off the hill. The most likely scenario was that he was holding his dog with one hand during the severe weather.

Kyle's body was stretchered off the mountain in a six-hour effort by rescuers.

Experts caution that climbing a mountain with a dog can be dangerous if proper precautions are not taken. Some factors to consider include the dog's physical ability, the nature of the climb, and the climate and weather conditions.

Weather conditions can be unpredictable in mountainous regions and can change quickly. Dogs may also be more susceptible to hypothermia or heat stroke than humans, depending on the climate and weather conditions.

Kyle may have been trying to help his dog but it ended up endangering both their lives.