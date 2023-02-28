Scientists believed that aliens were making contact when a spinning object started sending bleeps to Earth

Anita Durairaj

Image for representation onlyPhoto byNantu DASonUnsplash

Last year in 2022, an article was published in the scientific journal Nature revealing the detection of short millisecond bursts of radio waves that are visible at distances of billions of light years away.

The mysterious radio signal from space was projected in a heartbeat-like pattern - bursts of radio waves that were repeated every 0.2 seconds in a pattern similar to a beating heart.

Scientists first thought it was very unusual and perhaps a few scientists may have even thought it was proof of extraterrestrial life.

One astrophysicist in particular, Dr. Natasha Hurley-Walker, thought that it was a potential breakthrough in the search for alien life. It was like nothing astronomers had seen before.

In fact, there is a research effort being undertaken to detect the presence of alien life by looking for repeating cosmic radio signals transmitted at a signal frequency. Hence, there was confusion and hope that this was an extraterrestrial signal.

The signal kept appearing and then disappearing. After further analysis, the scientists discovered that the source was being detected at a wide range of frequencies.

According to scientists, this indicated that the source was natural and not alien as was originally thought.

Scientists believe that the signal might have come from a neutron star or white dwarf.

There are not many sources in the universe that emit periodic radio signals except for rapidly rotating neutron stars and magnetars which refer to neutron stars with powerful magnetic fields.

Hence, it was simply another case of a false alarm from a spinning neutron star thousands of light years away.

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati

