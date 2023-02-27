Bargain Hunt expert reveals the value of a "world record" Pokemon card collection that a girl started collecting in 1996

Image for representation only Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

"Bargain Hunt" is a popular British television show that has been on air since 2000.

The show has become popular due to its combination of entertainment, education, and competition.

The participants and audience get to learn about various antiques and collectibles and their value.

In one of the most recent episodes of Bargain Hunt, a large collection of Pokemon memorabilia is presented and the Bargain Hunt expert shares his knowledge of the items.

The expert explains that the Pokemon collection is rare and dates back to 1996 when a young girl started building the collection. After years of collecting Pokemon cards, the girl had accumulated 20,000 cards which the expert claimed was a world record.

The "extraordinary collection" is described as not just valuable but also rare. The items were rare because packs of cards remained unopened and in their pristine condition.

The expert valued a few packs of cards from the set to be about $10,000. The total value of the 20,000 cards was not provided.

In general, the price of Pokemon cards can vary widely depending on a variety of factors, including the rarity, condition, and age of the card.

Some older and rarer Pokemon cards can fetch tens of thousands of dollars in good condition. The most expensive Pokemon card, the Pikachu Illustrator, sold for $5.275 million but there was only one known to exist in the world.

More common cards, such as those from newer sets, can be purchased for just a few dollars.

Additionally, the popularity of the Pokemon franchise and the collector's market can also impact the price of Pokemon cards. During times of high demand, such as with the release of a new Pokemon game or movie, prices may be higher due to increased interest and competition among collectors.

Overall, the price of Pokemon cards can range from just a few dollars to thousands of dollars.