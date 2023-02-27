A job candidate gives a response unlike any other to the question "tell me about yourself" in an interview

Image for representation only Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash

The Daily Dot reports that a tech sales career consultant had the "best interview of her life" when she answered a common question that all interviewers have.

The only difference was that she answered the question differently from other job seekers and this made her stand out.

According to the consultant, the approach worked so well for her that she wanted to share it with her fans on TikTok.

A standard question in a job interview is an interviewer asking the candidate to provide a bit of information about themselves.

The standard response that most candidates would have is that they would start by telling the interviewer about their career and how it all began. Perhaps, they would run down the list of companies they had worked at and explain what they did at each company.

However, the consultant decided to take a different approach to answer the question.

Instead of providing the standard response, she asked the interviewer,

‘I am happy to share anything about myself during this interview. I do want to know, though, what you’re most interested in learning about me.”

The consultant claimed that she did not want to waste the interviewer's time by going through all the positions she held in her job history.

She wanted to make sure that she only told him what was most important for him to know.

She claimed that the interviewer was very impressed with her response and proceeded to ask her about a specific work experience that she had.

Needless to say, the interview went well and the consultant received the job offer.