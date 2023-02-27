A different galaxy orbits our Milky Way Galaxy but scientists didn't see it for the longest time

Anita Durairaj

Image for representation onlyPhoto byNASA/ESA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA); Public Domain Image

In 2016, scientists noticed a never before seen galaxy orbiting our own Milky Way Galaxy.

The galaxy orbiting the Milky Way Galaxy was a small dwarf galaxy called the Crater 2 dwarf. This galaxy is found in the constellation Crater

A dwarf galaxy is a small galaxy that may contain up to several billion stars. The number of stars is much less than the Milky Way Galaxy which has about 200-400 billion stars.

The formation and orbit of dwarf galaxies are thought to be heavily influenced by larger galaxies.

The Crater 2 dwarf was not seen by scientists for the longest time because it is not really apparent to the naked eye. However, individual stars within the galaxy may be noticed. Scientists were only able to detect the galaxy when they analyzed data from computer images taken by a telescope in Chile.

The Crater 2 dwarf also eluded detection because its stars were very spread out giving it a ghostly appearance.

Another interesting characteristic of the Crater 2 dwarf is that it is brighter than some of the other galaxies found near the Milky Way. It is reported to emit 160,000 times more light than the sun.

The Crater 2 dwarf is located 380,000 light years away from Earth.

With the discovery of the Crater 2 dwarf, scientists believe that there may be other dwarf galaxies orbiting Earth.

However, scientists still aren't clear how Crater 2 formed. It is thought to have been formed as a result of tidal interactions with it and larger galaxies such as the Milky Way.

# Science# Nature# Space

