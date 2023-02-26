A flight attendant warns travelers why they should leave a towel by the hotel room door

Image for representation only Photo by the blowup on Unsplash

Hotel rooms can be targets for thieves because they often contain valuables such as cash, jewelry, and electronics.

Also, approximately one in four women and one in ten men have experienced some form of sexual harassment or assault while staying in a hotel so it is important to take all safety measures when staying in a hotel.

A flight attendant who also considers herself to be a travel expert provides some safety tips which she has shared on social media.

The flight attendant named Cici works for American Airlines and states that safety is her number one priority whether staying in the U.S. or abroad.

Cici shared tips on how travelers can stay safe in hotel rooms and one of her tips involves the use of a towel.

According to Cici, you can take a small towel from the bathroom and wrap it around the safety latch of the door as a security measure.

The latch lock of the door should be closed with a hand towel as it will be harder to open for someone wanting to enter illegally.

Cici also advises that travelers should make sure that their hotel room door is fully shut. This is because hotel room doors are often heavier than regular doors and require a final and more forceful push to close.

Another important tip is to make sure the peephole is closed. If not, tissue can be shoved in to prevent someone from looking in.

In addition, for women who are traveling alone, Cici recommends the use of a personal safety alarm such as the Birdie which comes with a loud alarm and a flashing strobe light.