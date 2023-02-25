A woman received a seemingly innocent text message from her husband but it held a clue that he had been cheating

Image for representation only Photo by Daria Nepriakhina 🇺🇦 on Unsplash

A woman found out that her husband of 13 years had been cheating on her for years after he sent her a seemingly innocent text message.

The story which appears in the Huff Post details how the woman's husband sends her a text message to claim that he was visiting a church in North Carolina where he had traveled for a work trip.

In the message, he states that there was a special event at the church and he also sends his wife some photos of the church and its singers on the stage. He noted the name of one singer in particular so that his wife could look her up to enjoy her music.

The husband told his wife that he had visited the church with a work buddy.

It all seemed innocent enough until the woman did a simple Google search of the singer that her husband had recommended. Putting two and two together, the woman found out the date of the event at the church as that was when the singer would be performing.

She learned that the church was not in North Carolina like her husband had stated. Instead, it was located in Knoxville, Tennessee and the online search showed video footage of the event.

When the woman watched the video footage of the event, she saw her husband in it. He was wearing a bright yellow sweater that she had bought him and he was holding another woman's hand.

Without directly confronting him, she privately snooped into his belongings, and what she found shocked her to the core.

Over the years, her husband had cheated on her with at least 15 different women. He had secretly opened up credit cards in his wife's name and had sent out gifts to his girlfriends.

The woman found intimate messages and graphic messages on her husband's computer.

She also physically followed her husband during one of his "work trips" to confirm his cheating. Only after all the evidence in hand, she confronted her husband and even then he kept denying it.

The woman ended up filing for divorce just as her husband's girlfriend gave birth to his son.

There is a happy ending to this life story as the woman later recounts that she has started a new relationship and is learning to trust again.