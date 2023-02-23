A young girl plans to "retire" and focus on school after making $132,000 a month at her business

Image for representation only Photo by S&B Vonlanthen on Unsplash

Pixie Curtis is just an 11-year-old schoolgirl from Australia but she is already set to retire from her successful job selling toys.

Pixie's mother, Roxy Jacenko, is a PR mogul and businesswoman from Sydney. It was Roxy who helped her daughter launch a successful business.

With the help of her mother, Pixie founded the accessories brand business, Pixie's Bows and has allegedly earned a fortune through the business.

Pixie also launched a fidget spinner business and was able to make about $132,000 a month. Pixie's businesses were launched about 3 years ago. She has made so much from her business that she could completely retire by the age of 15. However, Pixie has been thinking about leaving much earlier.

Now in 2023, Pixie wants to look ahead and focus on her education instead of her business.

The businesses will not completely shut down. Rather, Pixie will not need to spend as much time managing it.

Pixie's success has been attributed to her mother's influence. Roxy also owns a number of businesses and the family is wealthy.

Pixie and her family reportedly live in a $3.6 million mansion in Sydney. Despite Pixie's success and young age, she hasn't been immune to criticism.

When Pixie was just 10 years old, her mother bought her a fleet of cars worth $233,000 as well as a $52,000 Mercedes Benz. She even threw her a $40,000 birthday party.

Critics claim that Pixie is too young to live such a lavish lifestyle. But by deciding to focus on school, Pixie seems to be taking a step in the right direction.