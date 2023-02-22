A couple finds old photos in the attic of their 1914 home but get scared when they take a closer look at the pictures

Image for representation only Photo by Anne Nygård on Unsplash

It might have resembled something out of a horror movie but one couple made a rather exciting but spooky discovery when they moved into their 108-year-old home.

A Reddit user who went by the name, u/-planties reveals the story of her incredible find in the Reddit forum.

The user and her husband had purchased an old home at a dirt cheap price.

The house was more than a century old and first built in 1914 in the American Foursquare model which was a popular design from the 1890s to the 1930s.

The house was purchased in probate and came with everything that the previous owners had left behind.

The previous owners were hoarders and left behind over 3000 square feet of stuff including one room filled with dozens of dolls.

Despite all the stuff in the home, the most interesting find that the Reddit user and her husband discovered in the house was a box of old photos dating back to the 1800s and early 1900s.

The photos may have looked like any other old photographs from that time period except for a chilling detail.

The old photographs were taken of dead people. The people in the photos were not alive at the time the camera captured their images.

Essentially, the dead were rearranged to appear as if they were alive when the pictures were taken. The dead were shown in lifelike positions.

The couple found the photographs to be creepy but also realize that it would not have been unusual for the time period.

According to the Reddit user, families in Victorian times may have photographed the dead in such a way that they would appear alive.

The couple has decided to hold onto the old photographs for now and will frame them on a wall of their home.